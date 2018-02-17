Australia's record run chase in their five-wicket tri-series victory over New Zealand has brought into question the suitability of Eden Park as an international cricket venue.

The Black Caps set a mammoth target posting 243 for six, which equaled their highest Twenty20 international score and the best at the ground.

But the visitors managed to achieve the target with apparent ease, thanks to inspired performances from David Warner (59 off 24 balls) and man of the match D'Arcy Short (76 off 44), and a nightmare bowling effort from the Kiwis.

The record chase – which became the highest successful chase T20 history – brought attention to Eden Park's small boundaries, with many taking to social media to criticise the Auckland venue after a staggering 32 sixes were hit on Friday night.

Among the critics was Australian cricket commentator Jim Maxwell who called for the ground to be banned.

"Eden park is so small they should bat with a stump instead of a willow to create a better contest," Maxwell tweeted during the match.

"ICC should ban play and force NZ to play on a regulation size ground."

Regardless of the social media searing, the venue provided a thrilling contest that came down to the second last over of Australia's innings.

The world record chase culminated when Aaron Finch hit Colin de Gradhomme for six over long-on.

Earlier, Black Caps opener Martin Guptill scored an astonishing century, blasting nine sixes on his way to 105 off 54 balls, becoming the highest T20 scorer in the process overtaking Brendon McCullum.

Fellow opener Colin Munro also had a big night, smashing Andrew Tye for three-consecutive sixes on his way to 76 off 33 balls.

It was also a night to remember for Wellington student Mitch Grimstone who bagged an impressive one-handed catch to win $50,000.

