Blackcaps left-arm bowler Ben Wheeler had a night to forget as the Australian batsmen picked him apart in their dramatic victory at Eden Park last night.

Chasing 244 runs for victory, Australia let loose on New Zealand in the highest successful T20 International run chase of all time.

From 3.1 overs, Wheeler went for 64 runs without taking a wicket and his overall economy finished at a whopping 20.21 runs.

In doing so, Wheeler claimed the third-equal-most-runs-conceded in an international T20 innings.

Three others share this position on the list, James Anderson, Sanath Jayasuriya and Andrew Tye, who against the Kiwis last night also went for 64 runs.

Tye was better than Wheeler last night though, grabbing the wickets of New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro.

He was also able to finish all of his four overs, something Wheeler failed to do.

Trent Boult had to come in and complete Wheeler's final over when he was ruled out of the attack after bowling two delivers above waist height.

An error in his game that probably saved him of the humiliation of the most expensive T20 International figures.

Ben Wheeler didn't complete his quota of four overs, and nearly conceded the most runs in a T20I https://t.co/It8y1Hxldp #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/4wmhCZIVpz — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 16, 2018

That record is held by Irishman Barry McCarthy who was dispatched for 69 runs in four overs against Afghanistan last year.

R.i.P. Ben Wheeler's international cricket career.



2017 to 2017. — Ray-Ray (@Thinwhytduke) February 16, 2018

Ben Wheeler is a top talent who had a really, really bad night. He's better than 50 metre boundaries and tennis ball edges to the boundary. He's a great young talent put in an awful position tonight by Kane Williamson. #NZvAUS #BlackCaps pic.twitter.com/K9KDtFkJ5w — Andrew Biggs (@AWBiggs) February 16, 2018

New Zealand attack minus Ben Wheeler would have conceded 181 runs in 94 balls which converts to 231 runs in 20 overs. Ben Wheeler's spell was so bad that it out did the average effort + Sodhi's good work to help New Zealand lose the match. — Clive (@vanillawallah) February 16, 2018

Most runs conceded by a bowler in a T20I match:

Ben Wheeler should be happy for not being allowed to bowl.... conceded 64 runs (3.1 overs) today #NZvAus

Worst: 69 runs (4 overs) Barry McCarthy Ireland v Afg at Great Noida 12 March 2017 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 16, 2018

Ben Wheeler: 3.1 overs 0/64, economy rate of 20.21.



The highest economy rate in T20I history (for a spell of 3 overs or more)#NZvAUS — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) February 16, 2018

It’s all gone a bit Daryl Tuffey for Ben Wheeler here — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) February 16, 2018

