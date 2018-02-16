Blackcaps left-arm bowler Ben Wheeler had a night to forget as the Australian batsmen picked him apart in their dramatic victory at Eden Park last night.
Chasing 244 runs for victory, Australia let loose on New Zealand in the highest successful T20 International run chase of all time.
From 3.1 overs, Wheeler went for 64 runs without taking a wicket and his overall economy finished at a whopping 20.21 runs.
In doing so, Wheeler claimed the third-equal-most-runs-conceded in an international T20 innings.
Three others share this position on the list, James Anderson, Sanath Jayasuriya and Andrew Tye, who against the Kiwis last night also went for 64 runs.
Tye was better than Wheeler last night though, grabbing the wickets of New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro.
He was also able to finish all of his four overs, something Wheeler failed to do.
Trent Boult had to come in and complete Wheeler's final over when he was ruled out of the attack after bowling two delivers above waist height.
An error in his game that probably saved him of the humiliation of the most expensive T20 International figures.
That record is held by Irishman Barry McCarthy who was dispatched for 69 runs in four overs against Afghanistan last year.
