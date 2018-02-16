AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Friday from the tri-series Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park:
Martin Guptill c Maxwell b Tye 105
Colin Munro c Maxwell b Tye 76
Tim Seifert c Finch b Agar 12
Mark Chapman hit wicket b Stanlake 16
Colin de Grandhomme b Richardson 3
Ross Taylor not out 17
Kane Williamson c Tye b Richardson 1
Ben Wheeler not out 1
Extras (3lb, 8w, 1nb) 12
TOTAL (for six wickets) 243
Overs: 20. Batting time: 93 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-132, 2-155, 3-212, 4-220, 5-222, 6-224.
Did not bat: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.
Bowling: Kane Richardson 4-0-40-2 (2w), Billy Stanlake 4-0-43-1 (1w), Andrew Tye 4-0-64-2 (4w), Marcus Stoinis 4-0-50-0 (1w,1nb), Ashton Agar 3-0-24-1, D'Arcy Short 1-0-19-0.
David Warner b Sodhi 59
D'Arcy Short c Seifert b Boult 76
Chris Lynn c Guptill b de Grandhomme 18
Glenn Maxwell b Southee 31
Aaron Finch not out 36
Marcus Stoinis run out 4
Alex Carey n ot out 1
Extras (18w,2nb) 20
TOTAL (for five wickets) 245
Overs: 18.5. Batting time: 95 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-121, 2-143, 3-199, 4-217, 5-238.
Did not bat: Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Bill Stanlake.
Bowling: Trent Boult 3.5-0-42-1 (7w), Ben Wheeler 3.1-0-64-0 (8w,2nb), Tim Southee 4-0-48-1 (1w), Ish Sodhi 4-0-35-1 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 3.5-0-56-1 (1w).
Result: Australia won by 5 wickets.
Umpires: Paul Wilson, Australia, and Shaun Haig, New Zealand.
TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.