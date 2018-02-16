New Zealand equal their highest T20 score in Eden Park slogfest.

New Zealand wreaked havoc on the Australian bowlers at Eden Park to post 243 for six, equalling their highest Twenty20 international score and the best at the ground.

The path was paved by Martin Guptill with 105 from 54 balls, his second international century in T20s and the second fastest by a New Zealander.

Guptill reached the mark in 49 balls, two shy of Colin Munro's effort against the West Indies at Mt Maunganui on January 3.

In the process, he also overtook Brendon McCullum as the leading scorer in international T20 cricket. He now has 2188 runs in the format, 48 more than McCullum.

The New Zealand opener made the park look like his personal playground - and effectively it is - he averages 54.50 at a strike rate of 168 in nine T20 innings at the venue.

Guptill copped the ball of the series from Billy Stanlake in the opening match at Sydney which took the top of his off stump. He exacted utu as the ball appeared to spend more time in the stands than on the field.

Unfortunately for Australian captain David Warner, you cannot place fielders on the outer oval, the second tier of the stand, Walters Rd or Cricket and Reimers Avenues.

Guptill played with the sort of freedom William Wallace sought in Braveheart. No part of the ground was beyond his reach. He appeared delighted with his eventual achievement, but wore a poker face that could win tournaments in Las Vegas when facing up.

Munro deserved as much kudos, as the pair formed the highest T20I opening partnership at the ground. They unleashed 132 runs in 64 balls - a combined strike rate of 206 - to dismantle the visitors on one of the world's most unforgiving arenas.

The opening stand included 100 runs - 10 sixes and 10 fours - in boundaries.

Munro was eventually prised from his task for 76 off 33 balls but left a trail of debris, mainly in the form of shredded Australian confidence.

Andrew Tye dismissed him, but not before he'd been dispatched for three consecutive sixes.

Shades of Garry Sobers versus Malcolm Nash at Swansea in 1968 came to mind - the first instance of an over of sixes - before Glenn Maxwell loomed at long on to take the catch off the fourth ball of the 11th over.

The power-hitting in the powerplay to reach 67 without loss was the tonic New Zealand needed after slipping to an unsalvageable 29 for three in Sydney.

First Kane Richardson went for 12, then Stanlake cost 13. That was followed by a parsimonious six from Richardson, 12 from Stanlake, 13 from Tye and 11 from Marcus Stoinis. The assault was unrelenting.

Of the Australians bowlers, only Ashton Agar went for less than 10 runs per over. At the other end of the spectrum, Tye finished with two for 64 and Darcy Short's six balls cost 19.

New Zealand kept the momentum flowing by sending in Tim Seifert (12 from six balls), Mark Chapman (16 from 14) and Colin de Grandhomme (three from four).

Each played selflessly, with Chapman suffering the misfortune of his helmet getting dislodged to hit the stumps.

Ross Taylor hammered 17 from six to finish, including a six over deep mid-wicket which left one punter $50,000 better off courtesy of a one-handed catch.

Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park in Auckland.

New Zealand

Martin Guptill c Maxwell b Tye 105

Colin Munro c Maxwell b Tye 76

Tim Seifert c Finch b Agar 12

Mark Chapman hit wicket b Stanlake 16

Colin de Grandhomme b Richardson 3

Ross Taylor not out 17

Kane Williamson c Tye b Richardson 1

Ben Wheeler not out 1

Sundries (3lb 8w 1nb) 12

Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 243

Fall: 1-132 (Munro), 2-155 (Seifert), 3-212 (Guptill), 4-220 (Chapman), 5-222 (de Grandhomme), 6-224 (Williamson).

Bowling: K Richardson 4-0-40-2 (2w), B Stanlake 4-0-43-1 (1w), A Tye 4-0-64-2 (4w), M Stoinis 4-0-50-0 (1w 1nb), A Agar 3-0-24-1, D Short 1-0-19-0.

Umpires: Paul Wilson (Australia), Shaun Haig (New Zealand).

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (India).

Third Umpire: Wayne Knights (New Zealand).

