Finally, batsmen mastered the backyard dimensions of Eden Park to exploit it for maximum effect as Australia triumphed over New Zealand by five wickets with seven balls to spare tonight in the Twenty20 tri-series.

New Zealand wreaked havoc on the Australian bowlers to post 243 for six, equalling their highest Twenty20 international score and the best at the ground.

Then the visitors went one better, delivering the highest successful chase in T20 internationals when Aaron Finch hit Colin de Grandhomme over long-on to end the game.

Read more: All the Twenty20 action, as it happened

Advertisement

The ball appeared to spend more time in the stands than on the field as both bowling attacks were dismantled on one of the world's most unforgiving arenas. The 32 sixes equalled the world record in the format.

Unfortunately for captains Kane Williamson and David Warner, they couldn't place fielders on the outer oval, the second tier of the stand, Walters Rd or Cricket and Reimers Avenues.

Australian opener Darcy Short starred with 76 off 44 balls. He plundered at will, as if addressing a personal vendetta against the bloke - who appeared behind one-handed $50,000-winning catcher Mitchell Grimstone – saluting him with a middle finger as he trotted towards the boundary fence.

Short combined in a ballistic opening stand of 121 off 8.3 overs with Warner, who was bowled by Ish Sodhi for 59 from 24 balls. The powerplay was worth 91 runs.

The bombardment continued as Glenn Maxwell, Finch and Marcus Stoinis – a man familiar with a similar ODI situation from last year – cruised to the target.

The hosts' bowlers copped it. Only Ish Sodhi went at less than 10 runs per over. However, it was hard not to sympathise with Trent Boult who completed Ben Wheeler's final over when the left-armer was ruled out of the attack – if that's the right word - after bowling two deliveries above waist high.

Wheeler was saved the ignominy of the most expensive T20I figures as a result, conceding 64 from 3.1 overs.

New Zealand's path was paved by Martin Guptill with 105 from 54 balls, his second international century in T20s and the second fastest by a New Zealander. Guptill reached the mark in 49 balls, two shy of Colin Munro's effort against the West Indies at Mt Maunganui on January 3.

The opener made the park look like his personal playground - and effectively it is – he averages 54.50 at a strike rate of 168 in nine innings of the format at the venue.

Guptill copped the ball of the series from Billy Stanlake in the opening match at Sydney which took the top of his off stump. He exacted utu, until Australia snatched it back.

Guptill played with the sort of freedom William Wallace sought in Braveheart. No part of the ground was beyond his reach. He appeared delighted with his eventual achievement, but wore a poker face that could win tournaments in Las Vegas when facing up.

Munro deserved as much kudos, as the pair formed the highest T20I opening partnership at the ground. They unleashed 132 runs in 64 balls – a combined strike rate of 206. The opening stand included 100 runs – 10 sixes and 10 fours - in boundaries.

Munro was eventually prised from his task for 76 off 33 balls but left a trail of debris, mainly in the form of shredded Australian confidence.

Andrew Tye dismissed him, but not before he'd been dispatched for three consecutive sixes. Fortunately Maxwell loomed off the fourth ball of the 11th over to take a welcome catch at long on.

The power-hitting in the powerplay to reach 67 without loss was the tonic New Zealand needed after slipping to an unsalvageable 29 for three in Sydney.

Of the Australian bowlers, only Ashton Agar went for less than 10 runs per over. At the other end of the spectrum, Tye finished with two for 64 and Short's six balls cost 19.

New Zealand kept the momentum flowing by sending in Tim Seifert (12 from six balls), Mark Chapman (16 from 14) and de Grandhomme (three from four). Each played selflessly, with Chapman suffering the misfortune of his helmet getting dislodged to hit the stumps. Ross Taylor hammered 17 from six to finish.