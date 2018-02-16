1. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 60 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.
2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 60, 0, 0.
3. (3) Erik Jones, Toyota, 60, 0, 0.
4. (8) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 60, 0, 0.
5. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 60, 0, 0.
6. (7) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 60, 0, 0.
7. (6) Paul Menard, Ford, 60, 0, 0.
8. (10) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 60, 0, 0.
9. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 60, 0, 0.
10. (15) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 60, 0, 0.
11. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, 60, 0, 0.
12. (13) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 60, 0, 0.
13. (9) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 60, 0, 0.
14. (14) Danica Patrick, Chevrolet, 60, 0, 0.
15. (17) D.J. Kennington, Toyota, 58, 0, 0.
16. (19) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 58, 0, 0.
17. (20) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 55, 0, 0.
18. (18) Mark Thompson, Ford, vibration, 32, 0, 0.
19. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, accident, 11, 0, 0.
20. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 11, 0, 0.
___
Average Speed of Race Winner: 181.876 mph.
Time of Race: 0 hours, 49 minutes, 29 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.081 seconds.
Caution Flags: 1 for 3 laps.
Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 1-13; G.Gaulding 14; K.Harvick 15; D.Hamlin 16; K.Harvick 17-22; D.Hamlin 23-26; C.Elliott 27-60
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 1 time for 33 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 15 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 5 laps; G.Gaulding, 1 time for 0 laps.
Wins: .
Top 16 in Points: .
___
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.