All the action from the Black Caps' Twenty20 tri-series encounter against England at Seddon Park.

The Black Caps and England have clashed 15 times in the Twenty20 format and England have dominated the rivalry with nine victories including a run from 2008 to 2013 where they won six straight.

The Black Caps have their Twenty20 Tri-Series title hopes on the line tonight when they take on England at Hamilton's Seddon Park.

They go into the match with one win on the board, while England are still in search of their first.

A win would confirm the Black Caps' spot against an unbeaten Australian side in the final, while England will be banking on a victory to keep their hopes alive.

However, for England, it'll take more than just winning the match to claim a spot in the final.

If the Black Caps lose tonight, Kane Williamson's men could still bag the remaining final spot due to net run rates.

If England bat first, they will need to win by approximately 20 runs more than New Zealand's final total - the more they score, the more they will need to win by.

If they are forced to bat second, England will need to have won the match with two or three overs to spare.

So, if the Black Caps lose by less than 20 or in the last two overs, they should still make it though to the final.

Australia, who haven't lost a game in the series, will sit comfortably knowing they have what it takes to beat both teams.

Despite linking up with the England team on Friday evening, the star all-rounder will not play in tonights game against the Blackcaps.

Stokes missed out on the entire Ashes series but is a good chance of playing in the first ODI against the Black Caps next week.

New Zealand (from): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Anaru Kitchen, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Ben Wheeler, Henry Nicholls.

England (from): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jake Ball, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.

