All the action from the Black Caps' thrilling battle with Australia at Eden Park.

Evidence suggests New Zealand must attack Australia's modus operandi to break their trio of tri-series victories tonight at Eden Park.

In short that means: winning the toss, making the visitors set rather than chase a total, and surviving the opening powerplay overs.

This revamped Australian T20 side, predominantly selected on Big Bash League form, has been a juggernaut which will take courage to rattle.

Somehow, the New Zealanders must find a way. The blueprint produced against England at Wellington would suffice. One wicket down in the powerplay overs; an 82-run second-wicket stand between Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson; selfless hitting from debutants Mark Chapman and Tim Seifert; quality spin from Mitchell Santner and fearless death bowling from Tim Southee and Trent Boult. They just need to fix their outfield catching.

Australian skipper David Warner has inserted the opposition in each of their three victories.

Pace bowlers Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye and Kane Richardson have put intolerable pressure on top orders, despite the field being up for the first six overs.

Stanlake (three for 15 against New Zealand at Sydney) and Richardson (three for 33 against England at Melbourne) have won man-of-the-match awards.

At Sydney, Australia had New Zealand 29 for three at the end of the powerplay, including a candidate for ball of the tournament from Stanlake to take the top of Guptill's off stump. At Hobart and Melbourne, England were 60 for one and 42 for three respectively.