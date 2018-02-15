If you're heading to tonight's Black Caps vs Australia T20 Tri-Series match, then here is all you need to know:

When: Friday 16 February 2018, 7.00pm - 10.00pm

Where: Eden Park, Kingsland, Auckland

Eden Park reported that a total of 28,000 tickets have been sold for tonight's clash.

Sales have rocketed in the last few days, but it's not too late, you can still purchase tickets online from Ticketek.

How to get to Eden Park

A general view during the International Twenty20 match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park on January 25, 2018 in Auckland. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Public Transport

When heading to Eden Park, public transport is the way to go. Not only will you avoid parking costs, but train and special event buses are included in your match ticket.

If you're unsure of which route to take, check out the Auckland Transport website for details.

On site parking

Although public transport is strongly recommended, there are a limited number of on site parking spaces available.

However, all vehicles parking on site at Eden Park must display relevant parking permits for the match. Entry to on site parking is via Walters Road (off Dominion Road) but note that parking areas will be closed for an hour after the match to allow the pedestrian traffic to clear.

If you are planning on driving be sure to download the Parking Management Plan.

Taxi/Uber

There are expected to be plenty of Taxi services available outside Eden Park after the match, or if you're trying to save cash you could request an Uber.

However, when large numbers of people want to ride Uber and there aren't enough cars, fares tend to increase - this is often expected after events.

Whenever the rates rise due to surge pricing, the app will notify you and you can then choose to pay or wait for the rates go down.

Seating

To find out were you will be seated and what view to expect, check out the Eden Park Seating Plan.

The Blackcaps will verse Australia in tonight's international. Photo / Getty

What to take

Eden Park has a range of traditional game day food and drinks for sale, complemented by healthy alternatives. However, you can take your own food items into the stadium, provided it is not bought from a commercial outlet.

All drink bottles taken into the stadium must be sealed and no larger than1 litre in size. If it is opened it must be emptied and re-filled inside the park gates.

You can also take a soft chilly bin, small enough to fit under a seat.

Note, Eden Park is a smoke-free environment and a liquor ban will be in place for the surrounding neighbourhood.

Merchandise and signs

Replica gear and apparel is available at a number of outlets that sell Canterbury of New Zealand products.

You can also take a banner/sign with you, however, they cannot be placed over any signage or be obscene, offensive or abusive.

Weather

Good news! The weather is looking great for tonight. The forecast predicts sunshine this afternoon with a high of 26 degrees, before dropping to 23 degrees at 8pm.

But, if like most people you don't trust Auckland weather, you are allowed to take an umbrella into the stadium.