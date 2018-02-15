DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh's highest Twenty20 total didn't matter as Sri Lanka chased it down with 20 balls to spare to win the opener of the two-match series on Thursday.

After Bangladesh made 193-5, Sri Lanka raced to the win with 194-4, spearheaded by opener Kusal Mendis' maiden half-century, a 27-ball 53.

Sri Lanka has taken the one-day international and test series, and needs one more win in its last tour match on Sunday to sweep up all three formats.

Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka shared a 53-run opening stand. After Mendis fell at 90-2, Dasun Shanaka and Thisara Perera combined for 65 off 30 balls in an undefeated fifth-wicket stand.

Advertisement

Shanaka was unbeaten on 42 off 24, and Perera was on 39 off 18.

Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam took 22-5 on his T20 debut for Bangladesh.

Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim hit a career-best 66 not out in T20s to help Bangladesh post a respectable total.

Also, opener Soumya Sarkar scored 51, his maiden half-century.

Sarkar's attacking approach kept the scoreboard soaring, with Bangladesh bringing up its 100 in 10 overs.

Legspinner Jeevan Mendis, with 2-21, stalled Bangladesh's progress but Mushfiqur and captain Mahmudullah shared 73 runs for the fourth wicket to keep the side on track.