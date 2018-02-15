Evidence suggests New Zealand must attack Australia's modus operandi to break their trio of tri-series victories tonight at Eden Park.

In short that means: winning the toss, making the visitors set rather than chase a total, and surviving the opening powerplay overs.

This revamped Australian T20 side, predominantly selected on Big Bash League form, has been a juggernaut which will take courage to rattle.

Somehow, the New Zealanders must find a way. The blueprint produced against England at Wellington would suffice. One wicket down in the powerplay overs; an 82-run second-wicket stand between Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson; selfless hitting from debutants Mark Chapman and Tim Seifert; quality spin from Mitchell Santner and fearless death bowling from Tim Southee and Trent Boult. They just need to fix their outfield catching.

Australian skipper David Warner has inserted the opposition in each of their three victories.

Pace bowlers Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye and Kane Richardson have put intolerable pressure on top orders, despite the field being up for the first six overs.

Stanlake has six wickets at an average of 14.33, economy rate of 7.16 and strike rate of 12 this series; Tye has six wickets at an average of 13.33, economy rate of 6.66 and strike rate of 12; Richardson has four wickets at an average of 22, economy rate of 7.33 and strike rate of 18.

Stanlake (three for 15 against New Zealand at Sydney) and Richardson (three for 33 against England at Melbourne) have won man-of-the-match awards.

At Sydney, Australia had New Zealand 29 for three at the end of the powerplay, including a candidate for ball of the tournament from Stanlake to take the top of Guptill's off stump. At Hobart and Melbourne, England were 60 for one and 42 for three respectively.

Experienced Australian batsman Aaron Finch said the task of chasing had been eased by their bowlers.

"The way we've started with the new ball, particularly in that first game, put New Zealand on the back foot with a couple of early wickets and really tight bowling.

"It just makes the middle overs so much more important because you have got spinners like [Ashton] Agar and [Adam] Zampa, guys who can skip through a few overs quick, and you always feel ahead of the game.

"Our first six [overs] is something we've identified where we haven't been at our best in the past. Big Billy [Stanlake], AJ [Tye], and Kane [Richardson] have come in and stamped their authority on games. That can be hard in T20s when the ball flies around, you're bowling to good players, and only have two men out."

Finch pointed to the Sydney game, where New Zealand were 16 for three after 3.2 overs, as the template.

"We didn't let [Colin] Munro and Guptill get away, and we know they can be so damaging. It's just about trying to maintain pressure. If you can get on top early, hopefully you can really squeeze that middle order. We know they're going to keep playing their shots ... so make them take risks in the power play."

Guptill says they're aware of their weaknesses.

"In T20, the more early wickets you get, the better. Like in Sydney, when you're three down in the front six, history would tell you it's hard to recover."