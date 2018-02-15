Tomorrow night's Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Australia looks set to draw the biggest cricket crowd at Eden Park since the 2015 World Cup.

A total of 28,000 tickets have sold so far with sales continuing to rocket just over a day out from the game.

The Eden Park Trust estimates the ground's capacity is approximately 44,000, including members and corporate suites.

According to the austadiums.com website, the New Zealand-Australia World Cup pool match brought 40,053 fans to the venue and 41,279 for the New Zealand-South Africa semi-final.

Anyone who attended those two ODIs would be fully aware of the powerful atmosphere generated as New Zealanders became transfixed by the Black Caps' pulsating performances.

Outside the World Cup, the last time such a crowd figure was reached was for the tied New Zealand-India one-day international in 2014.

The current tri-series looks set to generate similar interest.

"Having good weather, Australia as an opponent, and a win against England [on Tuesday in Wellington] all helps," said James Wear, New Zealand Cricket's General Manager Commercial.

"A Friday night T20 works well and we've already seen spikes in sales on Tuesday [during the England match] and today.

"It'll be a big crowd and a great atmosphere but I can't stress enough that people should get there early rather than risk getting frustrated."

The news will be a fillip for NZC who have endured relatively poor attendances at Westpac Stadium matches this summer. The swath of empty yellow seats left nothing to the imagination.

Eden Park Trust chief executive Nick Sautner encouraged fans to pre-purchase their tickets.



"Gates are open from 5:30pm and fans arriving at the stadium early will be able to take full advantage of our new food and beverage options.



"Don't forget, free travel on trains is included with your ticket. With the forecast looking perfect we are excited to host another memorable live experience at New Zealand's national stadium."