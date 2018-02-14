Cricket minnows Nepal have moved a step closer to qualifying for next year's Cricket World Cup after advancing to the qualifying tournament.

The Nepal team secured a spot in the next phase of qualifying after a one wicket win over Canada to finish top on the ICC World Cricket League Division Two competition.

They will now face United Arab Emirates in the Division Two final. With both nations advancing to the qualifying tournament, their next match will decide which pools they will be in.

The qualifying tournament which takes place next month in Zimbabwe features West Indies, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong.

The top team sides will advance to next year's Cricket World Cup in England.

The West Indies will be strong favourites to advance to the World Cup.