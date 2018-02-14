Those doubting Kane Williamson's ability in the Twenty20 format should be reassured by his innings of 72 from 46 balls in Tuesday's 12-run win over England.

New Zealand recaptured some of their form from earlier in the summer, as part of setting the 196 for five which staved off the visitors' powderkeg batting line-up.

The New Zealand captain used the width and depth of the crease like he was a city planner in downtown Hong Kong. No square centimetre was spared as he innovated and accelerated at will.

The innings was the fastest of Williamson's eight T20I half-centuries at a strike rate of 157. That was his equivalent of an exclamation mark to critics of his game plan in the format.

Creeping to eight off 21 balls at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the opening match was not ideal, but Australia weren't bowling pies.

Yesterday's innings further accentuated the thought that if New Zealand chose to play without him it would defy belief.

"You always want more runs and you always train hard, that's the focus," Williamson told Sky Sport post-match.

"There's been occasions recently when you want to contribute, but it wasn't be."

"Hats off to him," Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis told media at Eden Park yesterday.

"If I was looking at someone from outside the Australian team, he's someone to watch. He's adapted his game to T20, to ODIs, and to tests and has a serious record in all of them.

"A smart player, a lovely bloke and a good captain."

Williamson and Martin Guptill (65 from 40 balls) were at the forefront of the assault with an 82-run second-wicket stand in nine overs, but debutants Tim Seifert (14 off six balls) and Mark Chapman (20 off 13 balls) deserved as much fanfare.

The latter pair's selfless runs effectively got New Zealand past a par target. That enabled the bowlers to make the England batsmen falter, despite a series of dropped catches.

Santner suffered his share of butterfingers, but led the bowling display. His guile and accuracy returned two wickets for 29 runs.

His performance prompted Stoinis to admit they would be making plans for him tomorrow night.

"He's a real smart bowler. Maxi [Glenn Maxwell] might reverse sweep him, I might hit him straight. We'll see."

Santner's efforts were supplemented by fellow guilty catcher Tim Southee. Southee's final over - the 19th – conceded four runs and was a candidate for pivotal moment of the match. Trent Boult also applied himself superbly at the death.

Australia confirmed captain David Warner would join the side today after spending a couple of days at home in Sydney.

"He can train there if he needs to," Stoinis said. "We often play cricket all day, every day, across the year.

"The best thing for him is to probably spend some time at the beach, see the kids, and hopefully he comes back refreshed to have a crack."