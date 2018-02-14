The Black Caps have taken on a rare challenge in Auckland today.

A day after their Twenty20 victory over England in Wellington, several of the Black Caps squad have headed to the Parnell Cricket Club to try their hand at blind cricket with the Manukau South Blind Sports Club.

Opener Colin Munro enjoyed getting a new perspective, donning blacked-out glasses to face the underarm blind cricket bowling.

"To go blind or partially blind, it's actually bloody scary to face it when you can't see anything," said Munro.

"When you put the shades on, it's a lot, it just changes everything. Sometimes you take it for granted, you can take your shades off and you're back to normal but for some of these guys - they don't have that luxury of taking the glasses off and being able to see."

"Hats off to these guys for coming here and giving it a go and representing New Zealand."

Munro even accidentally chose the wrong words while being effusive in his praise for the blind cricketers.

"To see the way they go about it and manoeuvre, and walking between the wickets and bowling - it's a real eye-opener about how they go about it."

The Black Caps are back in action at Eden Park on Friday against Australia.