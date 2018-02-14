Eden Park patrons will struggle to forget Marcus Stoinis' maiden appearance at the venue on January 30, 2017.

The Australian all-rounder brought his side within seven runs of victory in the opening Chappell-Hadlee one-day international against New Zealand.

Tomorrow he gets the chance to repeat the dose in the Twenty20 tri-series match between the sides. Australia are already through to Wednesday's final; a New Zealand win will guarantee them a berth, too.

"My career pretty much started here, so it's good to be back," Stoinis said before practice on the ground's outer oval yesterday.

He has since fashioned a reputation as a reliable international all-rounder. Last month the 28-year-old was retained by the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League for a contract worth $1.3 million.

A year ago, in his second ODI, Stoinis came in at 54 for five after 13 overs in a chase for 287.

Heading into the fixture he had a List A average of 25.45 and strike rate of 70 with one century in 38 matches.

Then he detonated the New Zealand attack, making an unbeaten 146 off 117 balls to supplement three wickets for 49.

A standing ovation ensued when he reached his century from fans who often grow in obnoxiousness after a thirsty day in the sun.

"I heard it was pretty rare," Stoinis said as he reflected on the occasion.

"Our coach [Darren Lehmann] once got hit by a fish on the boundary here."

Lehmann was also the target of a toilet seat during his 1998 appearance at the venue, further enhancing Stoinis' mana.

Still, he had heeded the lessons of his coach.

"Don't field on the boundary, otherwise you'll cop it," he quipped.

"Get into the in-field… and look after each other."

Eyes can become bigger than bat sweet spots on Eden Park with its 57m straight boundaries. But not Stoinis' as he swatted 11 sixes with his pupils fixed on the fence.

"It's probably important not to get intimidated by the size of the ground, because typically the scores aren't as big as you'd think.

"Obviously it's hard to come in and hit sixes. You've got to practice in the situation. Doing it in the nets is one thing, but it's different out there looking at the boundary and thinking 'if I don't hit it well… I'm out'. You need confidence."

The crowd rode from ecstasy to potential oblivion and back during last year's batting assault. The occasion might still thrill and terrify patrons – and the players – when they reflect on it now.

Stoinis' heroics extended to nursing the tail. He put on 48 of the 54-run 10th wicket partnership, leaving six to extras. No.11 Josh Hazlewood didn't face a delivery in his 24-ball stay until Kane Williamson ran him out from silly mid-on to save the day for New Zealand.

If tomorrow night's T20 match holds anywhere near the same action, it will be a cracker.

Australian captain David Warner is set to join the side today after a couple of days off at home in Sydney.