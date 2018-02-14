The Ray White Whanganui Year 6 cricket team continued its run of hot form this season with victory over Horowhenua-Kapiti on Sunday in damp conditions at Cullinane School.

Whanganui won the toss and decided to get runs on the board first.

Tim O'Leary came out very aggressively stroking 32 (retired) from only 18 balls to get his side off to a flying start. Rain arrived, so conditions changed the state of the pitch and outfield and made runs hard to come by with the ball skidding through.

Targets were reset and the batsmen applied themselves well with most chipping in. Connor Rees made a handy 20 with the team reaching 121.

The Whanganui bowlers started with immaculate line and length restricting Horowhenua-Kapit to 29-3 after the first 15 overs. The fielders were hunting hard which also made it difficult for the batsmen to score. Best of the bowlers were Luke Bullock with 2-2 and Charlotte Stent with 2-10 while the fielders combined to get three slick run outs.