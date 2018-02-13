The Black Caps have one foot in the Twenty20 tri-series final after last night's tense victory over England. However there is still a chance that foot gets called for over-stepping.

AUSSIES ARE IN

Australia already have booked a place in next Wednesday's final at Eden Park after three straight wins. The Aussies opened the tournament with a seven-wicket win over the Black Caps in Sydney before back-to-back victories over England.

That puts Australia on six points with a game left to play.

BLACK CAPS V AUSTRALIA FINAL?

If New Zealand beat Australia at Eden Park on Friday night, the two will meet again in the final on the same ground next Wednesday.

The Black Caps don't have a great record against Australia, one win from seven games, however they should like their chances on home soi.

If Australia win on Friday then England and New Zealand will reconvene at Hamilton on Sunday.

HOW BLACK CAPS CAN LOSE THEIR WAY INTO FINAL

England must hope for an Australian win on Friday, then beat New Zealand themselves in Hamilton. However it still might not be enough. That would leave England and New Zealand on two competition points with net run-rate the decider.

A couple of close defeats could still be enough for the Black Caps to advance to the final with one win from four games.

