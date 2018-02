PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — India beat South Africa by 73 runs in the fifth one-day international at St. George?s Park on Tuesday to clinch the series.

___

India 274-7 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 115; Lungi Ngidi 4-51) beat South Africa 201 all out in 42.2 overs (Hashim Amla 71; Kuldeep Yadav 4-57) by 73 runs.