Two new faces are in line to debut for the New Zealand women's cricket team in their home series against the West Indies next month.

Auckland batsman Lauren Down and Otago teenager Kate Heffernan are the newcomers to the White Ferns.

Down has made the ODI side on the back of a strong season with Auckland, while 18-year-old Heffernan, a left arm seamer, is in the 13-strong T20 squad.

"Both Kate and Lauren are impressive athletes in their own right and will definitely bring that dynamic edge that we're looking for," White Ferns coach Haidee Tiffen said.

"The fact that Kate is a left-armer was certainly a factor in her selection as she will bring that point of difference. We see an immense amount of potential in Kate, particularly as we look ahead a bit further to a World Cup in New Zealand in 2021.''

Kate Ebrahim (nee Broadmore) returns to the ODI squad, as do Northern Districts' T20 top runscorer Natalie Dodd and medium pacer Haley Jensen.

"We've picked on form and all three players have stuck their hands up and put in some big performances at times under pressure — which is something we've placed real value on,'' Tiffen said.

"It's great to have Hayley back in the mix after her successful season with the Melbourne Renegades in the Australian Women's Big Bash League. She's a quality player and we're delighted that she's committed herself to returning to New Zealand to play her cricket."

Legspinner Erin Bermingham was unavailable and is taking an indefinite break from the game.

Top class allrounder Suzie Bates will captain both teams, which also boast the experienced and well-performed duo Amy Satterthwaite, the International Cricket Council's ODI player of the year, and hard-hitting allrounder Sophie Devine.

New Zealand play the West Indies in three ODIs in Christchurch from March 4, followed by five T20 games in the North Island.

New Zealand squads:

ODI: Suzie Bates (c), Leigh Kasperek, Katey Martin (Otago), Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr (Wellington), Kate Ebrahim, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu (Canterbury), Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Anna Peterson, Lauren Down (Auckland), Hannah Rowe (Central Districts).

T20: Bates (c), Devine, Natalie Dodd (Northern Districts), Green, Kate Heffernan (Otago), Jensen (Melbourne Renegades), Kasperek, Kerr, Martin, Peterson, Rowe, Satterthwaite, Tahuhu.