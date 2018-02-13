All the action from the Black Caps' Twenty20 tri-series encounter against England at Westpac Stadium.

The Black Caps and England have clashed 14 times in the Twenty20 format and England have dominated the rivalry with nine victories including a run from 2008 to 2013 where they won six straight.

And their only T20 clash at Westpac Stadium was a 10-wicket win to the visitors.

Both teams are coming off three straight losses in T20 internationals. That's had two impacts: Australia are already through to the tournament final at Eden Park on February 21; and neither side can afford to slip up tonight.

England's situation is slightly more parlous. They have just two games against New Zealand left; Williamson's men have those games plus a match against Australia, at Eden Park next Friday night.

Kane Williamson is hampered by a slight back niggle. Taking a small liberty with the English language, Williamson called himself "100 percent-ish" for tonight. Lefthander Henry Nicholls is on standby.

Tim Seifert will become New Zealand's third T20 wicketkeeper of the season tonight, after Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell, and eighth overall since the form began at Eden Park on 2005. He is there to go hard, as he has done productively for Northern Districts. As Williamson said: "He packs a punch.''

England have a question mark over their captain too. Eion Morgan missed the loss to Australia in Melbourne with a groin injury. Since denting Australia with a 4-1 ODI series win, England have lost their way in two T20 defeats.

"It's been hugely frustrating with the lineup we have," opener Jason Roy said. We've got a bee in our bonnet and want to make sure the next game is a strong performance."

New Zealand (from): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Anaru Kitchen, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Ben Wheeler, Henry Nicholls.

England (from): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jake Ball, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.