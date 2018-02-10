JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday after South Africa beat India by five wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method in the fourth one-day international at the Wanderers:
Rohit Sharma c and b Rabada 5
Shikhar Dhawan c de Villiers b Morkel 109
Virat Kohli c Miller b Morris 75
Ajinkya Rahane c Rabada b Ngidi 8
Shreyas Iyer c Morris b Ngidi 18
Mahendra Singh Dhoni not out 42
Hardik Pandya c Markram b Rabada 9
Bhuvneshwar Kumar run out (Duminy/Morris) 5
Kuldeep Yadav not out 0
Extras (6lb, 12w) 18
TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 289
Overs: 50.
Did not bat: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-178, 3-206, 4-210, 5-247, 6-262, 7-282.
Bowling: Morne Morkel 10-0-55-1 (4w), Kagiso Rabada 10-0-58-2 (3w), Lungi Ngidi 10-0-52-2 (1w), Chris Morris 10-0-60-1 (2w), Andile Phehlukwayo 6-0-38-0 (2w), JP Duminy 4-0-20-0.
Aiden Markram lbw b Bumrah 22
Hashim Amla c Kumar b Yadav 33
JP Duminy lbw b Yadav 10
AB de Villiers c Sharma b Pandya 26
David Miller lbw b Chahal 39
Heinrich Klaasen not out 43
Andile Phehlukwayo not out 23
Extras (3lb, 2nb, 6w) 11
TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 207
Overs: 25.3
Did not bat: Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi.
Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-67, 3-77, 4-102, 5-174.
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-27-0, Jasprit Bumrah 5-0-21-1, Kuldeep Yadav 6-0-51-2 (1w), Hardik Pandya 5-0-37-1 (2w), Yuzvendra Chahal 5.3-0-68-1 (3w, 2nb).
Result: South Africa won by five wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method.
Series: India leads six-match series 3-1.
Toss: India.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Bongani Jele, South Africa.
TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.