JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa beat India by five wickets in the fourth one-day international at the Wanderers on Saturday.

___

South Africa 207-5 in 25.3 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 43 not out, David Miller 39; Kuldeep Yadav 2-51), def. India 289-7 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 109, Virat Kohli 75; Lungi Ngidi 2-52, Kagiso Rabada 2-58) by five wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method.