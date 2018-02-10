A former top cricketer has pleaded not guilty to sex charges against 11 women.

Jason Robert Trembath, 29, appeared in the Napier District Court yesterday morning accused of indecently assaulting nine women and sexually violating a further two.

He initially faced two sex-related charges but yesterday morning police laid nine more in relation to alleged attacks on women in public places in Hawke's Bay and Rotorua between September 28 and November 5, 2017.

Trembath was also charged with theft of $8657.02 from Bidfood Limited at Gisborne between August 17 and 18 last year and making a false statement to a police officer alleging a theft had been committed on August 18.

Trembath previously captained Rotorua cricket club Central's premier side and played for the Bay of Plenty senior team. He has most recently played for Taradale in Hawke's Bay.

Trembath was remanded on his existing bail to appear again in the Napier District Court on March 16.

His name suppression lapsed this week in relation to the alleged sexual offences against two women in Hawke's Bay.

He was accused of indecently assaulting a woman who was walking her children on Burns Rd, Napier, on November 5 and sexually violating a woman on Iona Rd in Havelock North, also on November 5.

He was charged on November 10 after police released CCTV footage of a "person of interest" to the public as part of an investigation into reports of women being grabbed while walking in public places.

He appeared in the Rotorua District Court at the end of November when Judge Greg Hollister-Jones declined a request for interim name suppression.

However, Trembath's lawyer Harry Edward indicated he would appeal any decision to lift name suppression to the High Court.

An appeal was filed but abandoned last week by his Napier lawyer Nicola Graham.

Hawke's Bay Area Commander Inspector Dave Greig said the investigation team have worked "diligently" on the reported attacks, and said the investigation remains active.

"We urge anyone who may have experienced something similar in Hawke's Bay or Rotorua, but not yet reported it, to contact us."NZME