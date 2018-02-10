MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl in a tri-series Twenty20 match Saturday against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England will play without regular skipper Eoin Morgan, who strained his right groin during training and was replaced by James Vince. Jos Buttler will captain England for the match.

Australian opener Aaron Finch was cleared to return from a hamstring injury, with Travis Head out of the side.

Australia has beaten New Zealand in Sydney and England in Hobart to open the series.

The tri-series shifts to Wellington on Tuesday when New Zealand hosts England. The final between the teams with the best two records is on Feb. 21 in Auckland.

___

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner (captain), Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake.

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (captain), Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Sam Nogajski, Australia.

TV Umpire: Simon Fry, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.