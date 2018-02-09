DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Sri Lanka was 87 for three to extend its lead to 199 runs against Bangladesh at tea on the second day of the second cricket test on Friday.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne was batting on 29, with captain Dinesh Chandimal not out 4.

Abdur Razzak broke through just after the lunch break to remove Kusal Mendis on 7, but Karunaratne steadied the innings, with a 34-run partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva on a tricky pitch.

De Silva played an attacking 24-ball 28 before he was dismissed by a quicker delivery from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

Advertisement

Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman then removed Danushka Gunathilaka for 17 but Karunaratne remained.

The Sri Lankans scored 222 in its first innings after winning the toss and deciding to bat.

Earlier, resuming the day Friday on 56-4, Bangladesh lost 5-3 in three overs to give Sri Lanka a 110-run lead on a pitch offering turn and bounce.

Mehidy Hasan scored an unbeaten 38, the highest score for Bangladesh, while Liton Das made 25.

The first test at Chittagong was drawn.