CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — India beat South Africa by 124 runs in the third one-day international at Newlands on Wednesday to lead the six-game series 3-0.

India 303-6 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 160 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 76; JP Duminy 2-60) beat South Africa 179 all out in 40 overs (Duminy 51; Kuldeep Yadav 4-23, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-46) by 124 runs.