Quality T20 form has won promotion for Auckland batsman Mark Chapman and Northern Districts wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert for the remainder cricket's tri-series.

The pair are in for Central Districts batsman Tom Bruce and Wellington wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Lefthander Chapman's selection had been foreshadowed by the selectorial advisory note when the T20 group for the three-game series against Pakistan was named.

National selector Gavin Larsen singled out Chapman as unlucky to miss selection.

Chapman, who played two ODIs and 19 T20s for Hong Kong, made 307 runs at 34.11 for Auckland in the domestic T20, with a whopping strike rate of 171.50.

"Mark has been been very consistent over the past couple of seasons and has taken his game to another level in recent times," said Larsen.

"His ability to hit the ball in all areas makes him a real threat."

Seifert was also rated stiff when test gloveman Blundell got a chance in place of the out-of-sorts Glenn Phillips for the final match of the Pakistan rubber.

Seifert's bruising hitting has him the holder of the fastest domestic T20 century in New Zealand, his 40-ball plunder of Auckland at Mt Maunganui in December, and the third best aggregate in the Super Smash with 323 runs at 32.3 and a strike rate of 146.81.

His ability to score fast, and hit deep, worked in his favour. With Bruce gone another middle order hitter was needed.

New Zealand have lost their last three T20s and a loss in Wellington will leave them on the back foot for a possible berth in the final at Eden Park on February 21.

NZ T20 squad

New Zealand squad for the remainder of the T20 tri-series, starting against England in Wellington next Tuesday:

Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Anaru Kitchen, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ben Wheeler.