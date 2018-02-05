A local Sydney grade cricket video of a woman launching a vicious spray at players on and off the field has become the most talked about clip in the cricket world.

A video, posted to Twitter by English County player Ollie Pope, who is playing for Eastern Suburbs this summer, shows a woman angrily react to being informed by umpires she is not allowed on the field during play of a third grade one-day match between Easts and Campbelltown-Camden at Trumper Oval in Paddington.

The video shows only one part of the women's epic spray, according to former Eastern Suburbs club captain Matt Coles — the man in the video trying to persuade the woman to leave the ground.

Coles, who was keeping score during Easts first innings, said the match was around 40 overs into Easts innings when the woman bizarrely wandered onto the field and began doing sit-ups around 5m in from the fence.

The woman was not able to hear the cries of players and umpires telling her to move on because she was wearing head phones.

An Eastern Suburbs official, who witnessed the incident, said the woman first angrily yelled at a man and his child who were first able to get her attention from the nearby cricket nets.

When told by the man and child in the nets that players on the field were telling her to move she first lashed out at the unsuspecting spectators before turning on the players and umpires, who at this point were also "quite angry" because of the significant delay to the game.

"She takes her head phones out and she says, 'Have some f***ing manners, you're speaking to a woman'," Coles said on Tuesday morning.

"Straight away she was agitated.

"It's not like it happened slowly. She was immediately aggressive.

"And the thing is we needed her to move. We have a duty of care to people on the field.

"So the video that's gone viral, that's when she came back about 10 minutes later and had another go."

The woman eventually moved off the field, but returned 5-10 minutes later when she jumped over a fence in front of a sight screen and began stretching.

When all you wanna do is a few sit up at deep square 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/CMq8b8CvLn — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) February 4, 2018

When told she also wasn't allowed to stand in front of the sight screen the woman angrily lashed out again, letting players and umpires know there was nothing they could do to stop her running laps around the oval. She explains in the video, captured by a Campbelltown-Camden supporter, that she lives near the oval and has to put up with cricket being played at the oval every weekend in summer.

That's when the viral video begins, with umpires trying to convince the woman to leave the venue.

Coles, who has played with Eastern Suburbs for six years, said the umpires appeared to be struggling to reason with the woman, so he walked out to the middle to try and help them.

Then she turned on him.

"She just saw red," Coles said.

"She didn't really know what to say. She just kept repeating herself. She just kept saying, 'I'm a rate payer. Why can't I use it. You're ganging up on me, a menopausal woman'. It was just ridiculous."

The woman can be heard in the video angrily presenting her claim.

"I hear it every Saturday," the woman is heard yelling in the video.

"Why can't I walk to my exercise," the woman began.

Coles is heard in the video responding: "We have paid money for this. We have exclusive use".

While being escorted off the field, the woman responds: "And I don't pay rates?"

When finally off the playing surface, the video shows the woman firing one final remark at the crowd: "Bunch of testosterone ... Get off (the field). Don't you have any manners?"

The video didn't catch the woman's final parting shot, directed to players and spectators: "I hope you all get sunburnt".

"It was directed at absolutely everyone," Coles said.

Another Eastern Suburbs club official at the game said the woman also promised to return.

"She was giving a gobful to a few of the supporters," he said.

"She said, 'I've got your number. I'll be back'. I've never seen anything like it in my time playing cricket. It was bizarre. It just reeked of somebody's rights and entitlement. She didn't care who the hell we were. She sort of saw the oval as an extension of her backyard."

The incident has not been reported and is not going to be acted upon by Eastern Suburbs.

