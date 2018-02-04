Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has launched his own cricket gear range.

McCullum posted the link to his new range on Twitter, saying "Want to use my bat? Check out our new website".

“Want to use my bat? Check out our new website https://t.co/G9P0IK3rhZ more products coming soon! #NeverFearTheAir” — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) February 4, 2018

McCullum's range, Vermair, is described as "the most dynamic cricket equipment in the world".

"Lightweight for an effortless pick up that provides a smooth swing with superior force," the website says.

"The willow possesses maximum strength through the main hitting area, created for high impact players looking to change the game."

With its iconic tagline, "never fear the air," McCullum's bat features the batsman's signature white grip and baseball-style hand line.

The bat comes at a price of $1,297.46.

Listed as 'coming soon' are pads for $211 and gloves for $150.

McCullum was recently sold for $770,000 at the Indian Premier League action to Bangalore being the top price of the seven New Zealand cricketers up for auction.