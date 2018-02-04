CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — India captain Virat Kohli chose to bowl first and chase again against South Africa in the second one-day international at SuperSport Park on Sunday.

Kohli won the toss and put South Africa in to bat, backing his team to repeat its victory in the first game when it chased down 269 to take a 1-0 lead in the six-match series. India's team was unchanged from that win in Durban.

South Africa made two changes, one forced by the injury to captain Faf du Plessis. Batsman Khaya Zondo came into the team for his international debut in place of du Plessis, who has a broken finger. The 23-year-old Aiden Markram was the surprise choice to replace du Plessis as captain. Markram leads South Africa in just his third one-day international. He captained South Africa's under-19 team to World Cup glory in 2014.

South Africa also brought in a second spinner, with Tabraiz Shamsi replacing allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo and joining Imran Tahir as the slow-bowling options.

Advertisement

___

Lineups:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.