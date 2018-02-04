CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Mominul Haque became the first Bangladesh batsman to score centuries in both innings as the home side reached 281-5 at tea on the final day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Bangladesh took an 81-run lead, with a draw the likely outcome.

Mominul followed his first-innings' 176 with 105 in the second innings before he nicked one to slip where Dimuth Karunarate took a fine catch of Dhananjaya de Silva's bowling. He hit five fours and two sixes in the innings, lasting for 174 balls.

Resuming the day on 81-3, Mominul and Liton Das combined for a 180-run partnership for the fourth wicket to keep Sri Lanka frustrated for one and half sessions before Mominul's dismissal.

Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath then dismissed Das when he was on 94.

At the break, captain Mahmudullah was batting on 12 with Mosaddek Hossain, who was yet to score.

Sri Lanka declared its first innings on 713-9, taking a 200-run first-innings lead over Bangladesh.