Mark Chapman has continued his push for higher honours, smashing a superb century to lead Auckland to a 79-run victory over Wellington in the Ford Trophy.

The promising 23-year-old has continued on from his impressive Twenty20 form, now leading the runscoring charts in the one-day competition, with his most recent innings the best of the lot.

Chapman, who New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen has said is on the cusp of an international call-up, smacked 17 fours as he made 117 from 104 balls, being the only Auckland batsman to pass 35 as Auckland made 264-9.

In response, Wellington started strongly but a burst of wickets from young seamer Jamie Brown (4-38) took apart the top order. Wellington never recovered, eventually being bowled out for 185.

Auckland move into second on the ladder, behind Central Districts, who eased to a six-wicket win over Otago to book their spot in the finals.

Blair Tickner took 4-43 with the ball for CD as Otago were rolled for 167, and they only needed 24 overs to chase it down as George Worker (55) and Jesse Ryder (48 not out from 36 balls) made short work of the target.

Northern Districts sit in third on the ladder, after their game against Canterbury was abandoned. ND blasted 247-5 from a rain reduced 34 overs, but Canterbury could only get two overs into their chase before rain forced the players from the park for good.​