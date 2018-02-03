SYDNEY (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday of the rain-affected tri-series Twenty20 match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground:
Martin Guptill b Stanlake 5
Colin Munro c Carey b Stanlake 3
Kane Williamson c Warner b Tye 8
Tom Bruce c Richardson b Stanlake 3
Ross Taylor c Carey b Agar 24
Tom Blundell c Richardson b Zampa 14
Colin de Grandhomme not out 38
Mitchell Santner c Warner b Tye 1
Tim Southee c Stoinis b Tye 9
Ish Sodhi b Tye 0
Extras (2b, 4lb, 6w) 12
TOTAL (for nine wickets) 117.
Batting time: 91 minutes. Overs: 20.
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-11, 3-16, 4-34, 5-60, 6-90, 7-92, 8-114, 9-117.
Did not bat: Trent Boult.
Bowling: Kane Richardson 4-0-28-0 (2w), Billy Stanlake 4-0-15-3, Ashton Agar 4-0-22-1 (1w), Andrew Tye 4-0-23-4 (2w), Adam Zampa 3-0-21-1 (1w), Macrus Stoinis 1-0-2-0.
David Warner c Bruce b Boult 6
D'Arcy Short c Taylor b Southee 4
Chris Lynn c Sodhi b Boult 44
Glenn Maxwell not out 40
Alex Carey not out 0
Extras (2w) 2
TOTAL (for three wickets) 96
Batting time: 48 minutes. Overs: 11.3.
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-10, 3-87.
Did not bat: Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake.
Bowling: Trent Boult 3-0-14-2, Tim Southee 2.3-0-27-1 (2w), Mitchell Santner 2-0-20-0, Ish Sodhi 3-0-24-0, Colin de Grandhomme 1-0-11-0.
Result: Australia won by seven wickets under Duckworth-Lewis system.
Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, and Chris Brown, New Zealand.
TV Umpire: Gerard Abood, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India