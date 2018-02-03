Opening batsman Manjot Kalra scored an unbeaten 101 runs as India won the under-19 Cricket World Cup for the fourth time with an eight-wicket victory over Australia at Mt Maunganui yesterday.

Set a sub-par target of 217 after Australia had won the toss and opted to bat, India always looked in control, with their ability to build partnerships key in reaching 220-2 in just 38.5 overs.

Kalra's man of the match 102-ball innings comprised eight fours and three sixes.

A 71-run opening partnership between Prithvi Shaw and Kalra set the tone before 18-year-old allrounder Will Sutherland clean bowled the Indian skipper for 29 in the 12th over.

Kalra and Shubman Gill added 60 runs for the second wicket, their partnership cut short when Param Uppal bowled the dangerous right-hander for 31 off 30 balls.

Wicketkeeper Harvik Desai and Kalra were untroubled in wrapping up the Indian win, Desai's unbeaten 47 off 63 providing the perfectsupport for Kalra's fluent century.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 216 in 47.2 overs, allrounder Jonathan Merlo anchoring the innings with a 102-ball 76 which included six fours.

A 75-run fourth-wicket partnership between Uppal and Merlo resurrected the Australian innings after they were teetering at 59-3 four balls into the 12th over.

Medium pacer Ishan Porel removed Max Bryant (14) and Jack Edwards (28), then paceman Kamlesh Nagarkoti claimed skipper Jason Sangha for 13.

Uppal and Merlo's fourth-wicket stand put Australia back on track, the pair rebuilding patiently until legspinner Anukul Roy struck in the 29th over, taking a comfortable return catch off a leading edge to dismiss Uppal for 34.

Nathan McSweeney (23 off 29) added another 49 runs for the fifth wicket before chipping another return catch to Shiva Singh early in the 40th over to leave Australia at 183-5.

The Australians could add only 33 runs for their last five wickets, tied down in their final eight overs by sharp fielding and intelligent bowling.

Roy finished with 2-32 off seven overs, equalling Qais Ahmad, of Afghanistan, and Canadian Faisal Jamkhandi as the leading wicket-takers for the tournament with 14.

- AAP