SYDNEY (AP) — Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in their Twenty20 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Captain David Warner confirmed that Alex Carey and D'Arcy Short will make their Australian T20 debuts, with Short expected to open in place of the injured Aaron Finch.

New Zealand captain Kane Williams will have his full-strength bowling line-up of Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.

It was the first match in a tri-series tournament also involving England.

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner (captain), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, and Chris Brown, New Zealand.

Third Umpire: Gerard Abood, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.