Sam Billings' clever boundary catch in England's Twenty20 match against the Prime Minister's XI has polarised the cricket world.

Billings caught James Faulkner in the deep and as his momentum was about to push him over the rope, he tossed the ball up in the air.

From outside the boundary, Billing then turned around and jumped from outside the rope, caught the ball while in the air before landing back in the field of play.

The catch would have been illegal five years ago but an update to the Laws of cricket in October 2013 meant the Englishman's effort was within the laws.

Advertisement

Because Billings' initial contact with the ball was inside the boundary, and he never made contact with both the ball and the outside boundary at the same time, the catch was legal.

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here