CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Opener David Willey hit Australia test offspinner Nathan Lyon for 34 runs in one over to lead England to a Twenty20 victory over an Australian Prime Minister's XI by eight wickets on Friday.

Fresh from a Big Bash League stint in Australia with the Perth Scorchers, Willey unloaded on Lyon with five consecutives sixes in the tour match at Manuka Oval. He couldn't get the elevation required off the final ball, slicing the sixth delivery through the covers for four.

England reached 139-2 with 44 balls remaining, overcoming the PM XI's 136-8.

England will take part in a T20 tri-series with New Zealand and Australia, who open the series on Saturday in Sydney.

England plays its first match next Wednesday against Australia in Hobart.