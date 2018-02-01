The ICC has found 'strong evidence' of match fixing of a T20 fixture played in the Ajman All-Stars League in the United Arab Emirates.

However, whether anyone will be held accountable or not is unclear due the league being unsanctioned by both the ICC and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), thus meaning the league falls out of both board's jurisidiction.

Instead, the responsibility falls upon the member boards within the league, including the Pakistan Cricket Board, whose former captain Salman Butt - who was jailed in Britain for spot-fixing against England in 2011 - along with other former Pakistan internationals played, or were scheduled to play, in the league.

"After speaking to a number of those involved, we consider there to be strong evidence to indicate this was a corrupt event and damaging to the wider reputation of cricket, and as such will continue the investigation," the ICC said in a statement.

"Our ongoing enquiries will now focus on identifying the organisers of the tournament to prevent similar incidents occurring elsewhere and to disrupt corrupt practices wherever we can."

The "All-Stars" title in the name of the league appears generous if the incompetence in some of these scenes is a gauge. The games were televised on Neo Sports.

The National newspaper reported the ECB have distanced themselves from the T20 league which is the subject of the ICC anti-corruption probe.

The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating a match from the Ajman All Stars League recently played in the UAE



Here’s some match footage 😳pic.twitter.com/azU1Cr86e0 — The Cricket Paper (@TheCricketPaper) January 30, 2018

The Ajman Cricket Council have said the competition "disapproved cricket" and have suspended the "affiliation of Ajman Oval", where the matches were staged.

"There is currently an ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation underway in relation to the Ajman All Stars League," Alex Marshall, the ICC's general manager of anti-corruption, said in a statement.

"The ICC ACU works to uphold integrity in cricket, and in keeping with that role we are talking to players and officials and will not make any further comment at this time."