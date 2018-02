DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — India beat South Africa by six wickets in the first one-day international at Kingsmead on Thursday.

India 270-4 in 45.3 overs (Virat Kohli 112, Ajinkya Rahane 79; Andile Phehlukwayo 2-42), def. South Africa 269-8 in 50 overs (Faf du Plessis 120, Chris Morris 37; Kuldeep Yadav 3-34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-45) by six wickets