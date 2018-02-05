Hamish McDouall hasn't faced a ball in nine years but is hoping to get some early runs on the board as Whanganui prepares to host the 30th anniversary of the New Zealand Masters Games next year.

The Whanganui mayor is donning the whites and heading to Dunedin to play cricket for "The Pie Chuckers" in this year's event and will be joined by councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan who has entered the 12km road run.

Mr McDouall hopes a Whanganui presence this weekend will help get Dunedinites to make the trip north for next year's milestone event.

"I'm going obviously as the mayor, meeting with (Dunedin mayor) Dave Cull and showing support for the games as well," he said.

"Dunedin is kind of my second home and I've known Dave Cull since the mid-1990s and he's the president of Local Government New Zealand so they're all really good reasons to keep that link up."

A cricket fan and writer Mr McDouall was looking forward to playing again having not batted for nine years and played just one six-a-side tournament a few years ago.

"I'm taking my helmet and pads and hoping to play a few games with my old cricket network."

Whanganui and Dunedin host the games in alternate years and Mr McDouall said he would be challenging Mr Cull to make a return trip next year and perhaps to a game of table tennis.

Meanwhile, Whanganui Venues and Events manager Tasha Parker will also join the councillors.

"I'll be in Dunedin officially to talk to the organisers about the event and to see how things work to help plan for the 30th anniversary," she said.

"I'm really looking forward to the atmosphere, meeting organisers, volunteers and competitors."