Fancy playing in the Ajman All-Stars League?

If you've ever played cricket you might stand a chance of being player of the tournament.

The "All-Stars" title appears generous if the incompetence in some of these scenes is a gauge. The games were televised on Neo Sports.

Ajman is one of the United Arab Emirates, situated north of Sharjah and Dubai.

The National newspaper reported the Emirates Cricket Board have distanced themselves from the T20 league which is the subject of an International Cricket Council anti-corruption probe.

The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating a match from the Ajman All Stars League recently played in the UAE



Here’s some match footage 😳pic.twitter.com/azU1Cr86e0 — The Cricket Paper (@TheCricketPaper) January 30, 2018

The game's governing body, which is based in Dubai, said the league was not sanctioned by either them or the ECB.

The Ajman Cricket Council have said the competition "disapproved cricket" and have suspended the "affiliation of Ajman Oval", where the matches were staged.

"There is currently an ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation underway in relation to the Ajman All Stars League," Alex Marshall, the ICC's general manager of anti-corruption, said in a statement.

"The ICC ACU works to uphold integrity in cricket, and in keeping with that role we are talking to players and officials and will not make any further comment at this time."