Mitchell McClenaghan has blamed betting for the torrent of abuse received by sports stars, the sort which led to his own outburst last week.

The former New Zealand fast bowler, unwanted in the weekend's IPL auction, returned social media fire after copping abuse following a poor performance for the Sydney Thunder last week.

He has returned home before playing in the Pakistan Super League, and has told the Sydney Morning Herald the recent abuse was new to him.

The 31-year-old said: "Most of the time there's an underlying issue, most of the time it's people saying I lost money on this game because you bowled bad or something like that or you didn't hit a four.

"It's quite funny actually, a lot of the cases are around people punting and losing money and then decide to take their frustration out on you as a player. At the end of the day, it's just ridiculous.

"We go out there and give it everything, we don't stand over people at their desk at work and all that kind of stuff. This is our job, our livelihood and there's enough pressure there already without the abuse you cop outside of that."

He still saw social media as a great avenue for cricket promotion and getting youngsters involved.

"Growing up, I would've loved to have access to my idols to ask questions," he said.

"To be able to interact with them and I think now it's almost like a duty of athletes to be able to communicate to youngsters.

"If someone's asked a question about how to bowl, or sends you a direct message wanting some tips, you can give them that kind of stuff. They might be life changing for someone like that.

"A lot of time for us it's Subcontinent people who don't have a lot, to give them something like that which makes their day and might even make their life."

An erratic Big Bash season —particularly bowling at the death — has apparently cost McClenaghan an IPL contract, despite an impressive history with the Mumbai Indians.