There should be fewer arguments following Ross Taylor's controversial dismissal against Pakistan, with hot spot returning for the big games against Australia and England.

Added cost is being given as the reason why hot spot was missing for the T20 matches against the West Indies and Pakistan, but it will be back for the opening Tri-Series T20 clash between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday night.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed jumped with joy as Pakistan's consecutive wins brought a brilliant end to their tour, with Taylor's dismissal in Mt Maunganui rated as crucial by the visitors.

Taylor promised Pakistan he had not hit the ball during a loss which saw the visitors usurp New Zealand as the No. 1 ranked T20 nation. Taylor shook his head with disapproval following his dismissal, when he was adjudged by the third umpire to have edged a Mohammad Amir delivery.

Taylor told Radio Sport's Martin Devlin he believed hot spot should always be on call.

"I think so, if the technology is there," said Taylor, who guessed it was a "funding issue".

"If it was there it might have saved me, or showed I hit it. I didn't feel anything."

A 39-run fifth-wicket stand between Tom Bruce (22 off 15 balls) and Taylor (25 off 11 balls) had given New Zealand late hope.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur described Amir's over to Taylor as "pivotal" but believed Taylor was out.

"Yeah. There was certainly a (snicko) spike, you've got to say he probably did," Arthur said.

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson was more circumspect.

"The spike obviously occurred at the right time, but without hot spot it's difficult, and they rely on RTS (real-time snickometer)," he said.

"My personal view is that to overturn a decision I'm not a huge fan of only one bit of technology, but that's life."

A New Zealand Cricket spokesperson said in the agreement with Sky, hot spot was scrapped for the West Indies and Pakistan T20 games to save money.

The overall Decision Review System was introduced for T20 cricket last year. Authorities had previously said they wanted to avoid delays in games.

Following the Tri-Series, New Zealand plays five ODIs against England then tests at Eden Park and Hagley Oval.

