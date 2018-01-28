PERTH, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday in the fifth and final one-day international between Australia and England at Perth Stadium:

Jason Roy c Hazlewood b Tye 49

Jonny Bairstow b Starc 44

Alex Hales c Maxwell b Marsh 35

Joe Root c Warner b Tye 62

Eoin Morgan c Stoinis b Marsh 3

Jos Buttler c Warner b Tye 21

Moheen Ali c Tye b Zampa 6

Adil Rashid run out (Smith) 12

David Willey c Marsh b Tye 2

Tom Curran not out 11

Jake Ball b Tye 0

Extras (4b, 2lb, 7w, 1nb) 14

TOTAL (all out) 259.

Overs: 47.4. Batting time: 210 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-71, 2-117, 3-151, 4-157, 5-192, 6-214, 7-238, 8-245, 9-258, 10-259.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-0-63-1 (1w, 1nb), Josh Hazlewood 9-0-51-0 (1w), Mitch Marsh 7-0-24-2, Andrew Tye 9.4-0-46-5 (4w), Adam Zampa 10-0-46-1 (1w), Glenn Maxwell 3-0-23-0.

David Warner b Curran 15

Travis Head run out (Morgan) 22

Marcus Stoinis c Curran b Rashid 87

Steve Smith st Buttler b Ali 12

Mitch Marsh c and b Ali 13

Glenn Maxwell lbw Curran 34

Tim Paine b Curran 34

Mitchell Starc c Buttler b Curran 0

Andrew Tye c Morgan b Ali 8

Adam Zampa b Curran 11

Josh Hazlewood not out 0

Extra (7lb, 4w) 11

TOTAL (all out) 247.

Overs: 48.2. Batting time: 222 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-86, 3-119, 4-133, 5-189, 6-192, 7-192, 8-203, 9-236, 10-247.

Bowling: David Willey 9-1-37-0 (2w), Tom Curran 9.2-0-35-5 (1w), Moheen Ali 10-0-55-3, Adil Rashid 10-0-55-1, Jake Ball 10-0-58-0 (1w).

Result: England won by 12 runs, won five-match series 4-1.

Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, India; Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka