PERTH, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday in the fifth and final one-day international between Australia and England at Perth Stadium:
Jason Roy c Hazlewood b Tye 49
Jonny Bairstow b Starc 44
Alex Hales c Maxwell b Marsh 35
Joe Root c Warner b Tye 62
Eoin Morgan c Stoinis b Marsh 3
Jos Buttler c Warner b Tye 21
Moheen Ali c Tye b Zampa 6
Adil Rashid run out (Smith) 12
David Willey c Marsh b Tye 2
Tom Curran not out 11
Jake Ball b Tye 0
Extras (4b, 2lb, 7w, 1nb) 14
TOTAL (all out) 259.
Overs: 47.4. Batting time: 210 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-71, 2-117, 3-151, 4-157, 5-192, 6-214, 7-238, 8-245, 9-258, 10-259.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-0-63-1 (1w, 1nb), Josh Hazlewood 9-0-51-0 (1w), Mitch Marsh 7-0-24-2, Andrew Tye 9.4-0-46-5 (4w), Adam Zampa 10-0-46-1 (1w), Glenn Maxwell 3-0-23-0.
David Warner b Curran 15
Travis Head run out (Morgan) 22
Marcus Stoinis c Curran b Rashid 87
Steve Smith st Buttler b Ali 12
Mitch Marsh c and b Ali 13
Glenn Maxwell lbw Curran 34
Tim Paine b Curran 34
Mitchell Starc c Buttler b Curran 0
Andrew Tye c Morgan b Ali 8
Adam Zampa b Curran 11
Josh Hazlewood not out 0
Extra (7lb, 4w) 11
TOTAL (all out) 247.
Overs: 48.2. Batting time: 222 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-86, 3-119, 4-133, 5-189, 6-192, 7-192, 8-203, 9-236, 10-247.
Bowling: David Willey 9-1-37-0 (2w), Tom Curran 9.2-0-35-5 (1w), Moheen Ali 10-0-55-3, Adil Rashid 10-0-55-1, Jake Ball 10-0-58-0 (1w).
Result: England won by 12 runs, won five-match series 4-1.
Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, India; Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka