MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Sunday from the third Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval:

Fakhar Zaman c Bruce b Santner 46

Ahmed Shehzad c Blundell b de Grandhomme 19

Babar Azam c Williamson b Sodhi 18

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sarfraz Ahmed c Sodhi b Santner 29

Haris Sohail not out 20

Umar Amin c de Grandhomme b Shodi 21

Faheem Ashraf b Boult 8

Aamer Yamin not out 15

Extras (2lb,2w,1nb) 5

TOTAL (for six wickets) 181

Overs: 20. Batting time: 93 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-66, 3-106, 4-123, 5-156, 6-164.

Did not bat: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees.

Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-39-0, Trent Boult 4-0-33-1 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 4-0-36-1 (1w), Ish Sodhi 4-0-47-2 (1nb), Mitchell Santner 4-0-24-2.

Martin Guptill c Fakhar b Shadab 59

Kane Williamson c Babar b Faheem 9

Anaru Kitchen c Sarfaz b Shadab 16

Tom Bruce b Rumman 22

Colin de Grandhomme b Yamin 1

Ross Taylor c Sarfaz b Amir 25

Tom Blundell not out 3

Mitchell Santner not out 24

Extras (3w,1nb) 4

TOTAL (for six wickets) 163

Overs: 20. Batting time: 99 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-84, 3-87, 4-89, 5-128, 6-164.

Did not bat: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Bowlng: Aamer Yamin 4-0-25-1 (1w), Rumman Raees 4-0-44-1 (1w), Mohammad Amir 4-0-23-1 (1w), Faheem Ashraf 4-0-55-1 (1nb), Shadab Khan 4-0-19-2.

Result: Pakistan won by 18 runs; won three-match series 2-1.

Umpires: Shaun Haig and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Chris Brown, New Zealand. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.