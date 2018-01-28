New Zealand must be thankful the batting brilliance of Fakhar Zaman has appeared sporadically on this tour.

Last night, he was again in his pomp opening for Pakistan on their way to 181 for six at Mt Maunganui in the deciding T20.

Fakhar blazed 46 from 36 balls to underline his place as one of the premier limited overs openers in the game. What a shame no Pakistanis feature in the Indian Premier League auction.

He was at his best driving with four boundaries, including one where Ish Sodhi's wrong 'un was identified and returned to sender. A slash through point and a pull for six off Colin de Grandhomme further accentuated his skill.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old cuts a slight figure. He conjures up an image of a southpaw bantamweight - albeit a well-protected one - dancing on his side of a rectangular unroped ring. His feet shuffle in a manner of which the late Muhammad Ali would surely have approved.

Seeing Fakhar carve the ball around the ground on his way to 82 not out from 86 balls was a treat in New Zealand's opening ODI win of the tour - after he made a century in the warm-up in Nelson.

He was comfortable against the guile of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, the pace of Lockie Ferguson, and the flight of Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle.

That looked no different last night with Sodhi and de Grandhomme added to the mix, especially after making 50 off 28 balls in the victory at Eden Park.

New Zealand were lucky to dismiss him. Fakhar thrashed the fifth ball of Santner's third over beyond cover. Tom Bruce paced in from the rope, dived and came up with the ball in hand.

Any of the packed Bay Oval embankment could have queued and scoffed a mussel fritter in the time it took for the television umpire Chris Brown to confirm the decision.

The big screen replay went back and forth as though a DJ had it on turntables. Bruce, with hands on hips, looked non-plussed as he returned to his position, perhaps wondering if he was about to experience his own Martin Snedden Moment.

Snedden took one of the greatest non-catches the world has seen when he nabbed Greg Chappell at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during "The Underarm" match of 1981.

The umpires refused to give it out. Fortunately technology helped reach the right conclusion in this 2018 vintage.

New Zealand deserved a break in fortune.

Umpire Wayne Knights called a no-ball on Ish Sodhi in the seventh over which, presuming it was for overstepping, looked ill-advised. Babar Azam was caught by Southee at long off from the free hit.

Fortunately New Zealand used their review wisely. An edge behind from the in-form Ahmed Shehzad was declared not out by umpire Shaun Haig at the end of the fourth over. Technology showed he had connected.

Each of Pakistan's top six batsmen produced valuable runs. Outside Fakhar, the other five scored between 18 and 29, each at better than run-a-ball. The first five partnerships of 30, 36, 30, 17 and 33 reflected that.

Mitchell Santner celebrated his maiden IPL selection - to the Chennai Super Kings for $107,000 - by taking the wickets of Fakhar and Sarfraz Ahmed (29 off 21 balls) to finish with two for 24.

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here