Pakistan leg spinner Shadab Khan tossed up a delivery to complete the 13th over in the deciding T20 against New Zealand in Mt Maunganui.

Martin Guptill gave chase.

The opener had reached 59 from 42 balls but, at 87 for two, the required run rate had climbed beyond 13 in the hunt for 182.

The ball spun, forcing Guptill to reach and swat. He caught the bottom of the bat.

Under lighting to rival the brilliance of Stephen Fleming's Nehru jacket at the Indian Premier League auction, Fakhar Zaman lay in wait on the deep mid-wicket boundary.

His hands were assured.

As it happened: Black Caps beaten by Pakistan

That moment laid the platform for Pakistan to win the match by 18 runs, take the series 2-1 and regain the world No.1 ranking.

"We were sitting in the dressing room going 'this is a crucial ball, this will determine the way the match goes'," Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said.

"We knew Guptill had a go and it was six or out. Shadab knows the game, he's smart in the way he analyses it and he knew that was a pinnacle point."

"I think Shadab's spell as a whole [was crucial] and the fact he bowled four on the bounce," New Zealand coach Mike Hesson added.

"In hindsight, maybe you want to suck it up, but at the time the run rate's going up and you make a play.

"He bowled wide of off stump, spun it nicely from there, which took away a lot scoring options."

Guptill unleashed his customary spark, including a six over the sightscreen off Aamer Yamin which resembled the country's disco ball satellite traversing the night sky.

However, it was hard work piercing a Pakistan inner "ring of fire" of which Johnny Cash would be proud. That was exemplified best by the hands of Babar Azam catching Kane Williamson at cover point from Faheem Ashraf's opening delivery in the sixth over.

In addition to Guptill, New Zealand lost Anaru Kitchen in Shadab's final over, stumped for 16 off 19.

A 39-run fifth-wicket stand between Tom Bruce (22 off 15 balls) and Ross Taylor (25 off 11 balls) gave New Zealand late hope. Taylor exited to some conjecture via review when it was deemed he edged a Mohammad Amir delivery behind. He shook his head in departure.

The Pakistan bowlers shared the spoils, but man-of-the-match Shadab's control, with two for 19 was the highlight.

New Zealand must be thankful the batting brilliance of Fakhar Zaman appeared sporadically on tour.

He was again in his pomp, blazing 46 from 36 balls to underline his place as one of the game's premier limited overs openers. What a shame no Pakistanis feature in the Indian Premier League auction.

Fakhar was at his best driving with four boundaries, including one where Ish Sodhi's wrong 'un was identified and returned to sender. A slash through point and a pull for six off Colin de Grandhomme further accentuated his skill.

The 27-year-old cuts a slight figure. He conjures up an image of a southpaw bantamweight – albeit a well-protected one – dancing on his side of a rectangular unroped ring. His feet shuffle in a manner of which the late Muhammad Ali would surely have approved.

New Zealand were lucky to dismiss him. Fakhar thrashed the fifth ball of Santner's third over beyond cover. Bruce paced in from the rope, dived and came up with the ball.

Any of the packed Bay Oval embankment could have queued and scoffed a mussel fritter in the time it took for the television umpire to confirm the decision. The big screen replay went back and forth as though a DJ had it on turntables. Bruce, with hands on hips, looked non-plussed as he returned to his position, perhaps wondering if he was about to experience his own Martin Snedden Moment.

Snedden took one of the greatest non-catches the world has seen when he nabbed Greg Chappell at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during "The Underarm" match of 1981. The umpires refused to give it out. Fortunately technology helped reached the right conclusion in this 2018 vintage.

Each of Pakistan's top six batsmen produced valuable runs. Outside Fakhar, the other five scored between 18 and 29, each at better than run-a-ball. The first five partnerships of 30, 36, 30, 17 and 33 reflected that.

Mitchell Santner celebrated his maiden IPL selection – to the Chennai Super Kings for $107,000 - by taking the wickets of Fakhar and Sarfraz Ahmed (29 off 21 balls) to finish with two for 24.