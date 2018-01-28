MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Pakistan won the toss Sunday in the third and deciding Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

The series is tied at 1-1 after New Zealand won the first match by seven wickets and Pakistan took the second by 48 runs. The second match saw New Zealand suffer its first loss in 14 home matches across all formats this summer.

Pakistan can take over the No. 1 ranking in world T20 cricket if it can win the match and series.

Aamer Yamin joins the Pakistan lineup in place of Hasan Ali while New Zealand has made a number of changes.

Kane Williamson will open the batting with Martin Guptill in the absence of Colin Munro, the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, who has a hamstring strain. Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell rejoins the New Zealand team in place of Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee returns for Ben Wheeler, while Anaru Kitchen replaces Seth Rance.

____

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (captain), Anaru Kitchen, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Umar Amin, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees.

Umpires: Shaun Haig and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Chris Brown, New Zealand. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.