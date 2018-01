Follow live updates of the third and deciding Twenty20 between the Black Caps and Pakistan from Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand's deciding T20 against Pakistan in Mt Maunganui will provide a gauge of the side's depth, alongside their ability to respond to adversity and blank out distraction.

The visitors' 48-run victory in Auckland on Thursday night showcased what fans had been expecting all tour.

They unleashed a spectacular batting display which left the hosts grappling with an unruly chase.

Talk of New Zealand's 13-match victory streak will subside quickly if Pakistan win the T20 series 2-1, and regain the world No1 ranking.

The Black Caps will also want to take momentum into the T20 tri-series with Australia and England, starting this week in Sydney.

They enter the contest without Colin Munro and Glenn Phillips.

Munro suffered a hamstring strain to his right leg at Eden Park.

He has been replaced by Ross Taylor.

"With a busy schedule coming up, we want to make sure he gets it right before returning to the field," selector Gavin Larsen said.

"We'll assess Colin ahead of Monday when we announce the squad to go to Australia and at this stage we are optimistic he'll be available."

New Zealand are likely to promote Kane Williamson to open alongside Martin Guptill, with Taylor or Tom Bruce slotting in at No3.

Williamson's record opening in 26 T20s is outstanding with six of his seven half-centuries in the format coming in that position. He averages 39.86 compared to a career average of 33.58 and his strike rate is 122.

Taylor brings form from the opening T20 win over Pakistan in Wellington. He was 10 from as many balls in the chase for a 106-run target, before powering to 22 with three consecutive boundaries off Hasan Ali. The next ball was a wide which won the game.